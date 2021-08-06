Three arrested for forcing child to lick hot axe in DG Khan

Three men have been arrested by the Border Military Police (BMP) of Fazala Kachh in Tuman Buzdar for allegedly forcing a child to lick hot axe head to prove his innocence in a theft case.

The suspects accused young shepherd Tehseeb of stealing a teapot or kettle. A case has been registered against them on the report of victim’s father Jan Muhammad. Tehseeb suffered tongue burns and was taken to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital for treatment.

Police have arrested Siraj, Abdul Raheem and Muhammad Khan.

The Baloch tribe still uses the draconian water and fire tradition to prove innocence of someone suspected to be involved in any crime in Takht Sulaiman tehsil. If a suspect remains under water for a specified time and comes out alive, he is considered innocent and if he comes out before time, he is considered guilty.

Similarly, a person is considered innocent if he remains unscathed after crossing the burning embers or licking hot iron otherwise, he is penalised for being guilty.

Some tribal people, it is said, settle disputes by resorting to this inhuman practice in the absence of a judicial system.

Sources said a reconciliation group consisting of notables was expected to settle the matter.