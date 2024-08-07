Rashid Lagrial appointed new FBR chairman 

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Federal Secretary for Power Rashid Mahmood Langrial as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as his predecessor seeks early retirement.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment.

Rashid Mahmood Langrial is a Harvard University qualified person, having extensive experience in public administration, international development, mobilizing group resources, and development policies and strategies.

He has also served as the chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan.

He would replace outgoing FBR Chairman Amjad Zubair Tiwana, who has tendered resignation from the post.

Last month, Amjad Zubair Tiwana has submitted his resignation as FBR chairman citing a lack of cooperation from senior officers and dissatisfaction with the pace of reforms.

Tiwana, who took charge for the post in August 2023, held consultation with cabinet members before stepping down.

The Grade 21 officer was slated to retire on February 25, he however sent written notice to the government indicating his desire to step down from his position and take early retirement.