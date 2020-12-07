In a first, Indian Army chief to make historic visit to KSA, UAE

NEW DELHI – Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday, departed for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for a four-day visit.

Naravane will be India's first army chief to visit Saudi Arabia. He will meet his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, and address the Saudi National Defence College before heading to Abu Dhabi.

General Naravane is scheduled to hold talks with civil-military leadership in both of the countries.

Earlier in November, India and UAE agreed to explore ways to facilitate investments to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Last week India slammed the Islamic Cooperation Organisation for passing a motion, asking the Indian government to end the semi-autonomous status of the Kashmir region.

Interestingly, the visit of the Indian Army chief comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have weakened.