In a first, Indian Army chief to make historic visit to KSA, UAE
Web Desk
11:39 AM | 7 Dec, 2020
In a first, Indian Army chief to make historic visit to KSA, UAE
Share

NEW DELHI – Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Sunday, departed for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for a four-day visit.

Naravane will be India's first army chief to visit Saudi Arabia. He will meet his Saudi counterpart in Riyadh, and address the Saudi National Defence College before heading to Abu Dhabi.

General Naravane is scheduled to hold talks with civil-military leadership in both of the countries.

Earlier in November, India and UAE agreed to explore ways to facilitate investments to strengthen economic ties between the two nations.

Last week India slammed the Islamic Cooperation Organisation for passing a motion, asking the Indian government to end the semi-autonomous status of the Kashmir region.

Interestingly, the visit of the Indian Army chief comes at a time when diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have weakened.

More From This Category
Thousands evacuated in Germany to diffuse World ...
05:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Indian troops killed 291 Kashmiris during 16 ...
04:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
Baby born from 27-year old frozen embryo sets new ...
03:44 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
BJP minister, who received Indian vaccine, ...
06:42 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Bahrain becomes first Muslim country to approve ...
05:30 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
Three Pakistanis named in Forbes 30 Under 30 List ...
02:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan and hubby in IoK for honeymoon, (PICS & VIDEOS)
06:00 AM | 7 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr