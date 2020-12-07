Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick in Shahdara rally (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president faced another weird incident during her rally in Shadara on Wednesday.
This time a person from the crowd hurled a stick at her when she was present on the stage after her address. The flying stick slightly hit her head.
لاہور شاہدرہ جلسے میں کسی نے مریم نواز کی طرف چھڑی پھینک دی، چھڑی مریم نواز کے سر پر لگی۔۔ دیکھیئے#MaryamNawaz #LahoreReadyFor13Dec @PTIofficial @MediaCellPPP @pmln_org @MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/OoUmMzOnm7— GNN (@gnnhdofficial) December 7, 2020
Maryam in a tweet also confirmed the incident. She wrote, “No sensationalisation pls I had finished my speech and was on my way back when this flying stick hit me slightly. I think it was by mistake and not deliberate or aimed at me”.
No sensationalisation pls 🙏🏼— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 7, 2020
I had finished my speech and was on my way back when this flying stick hit me slightly. I think it was by mistake and not deliberate or aimed at me. https://t.co/ssaqqSCBM3
Earlier today, a man, believed to be a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), received severe beating after he touched party leader Maryam Nawaz on her back during a public gathering in Lahore's NA-128 constituency.
The man, yet to be identified, was standing along with other party workers and supporters lined up to say goodbye to PML-N vice-president on her way out when he tapped the 47-year-old politician on her back.
Following his inappropriate move, the man was first slapped by a PML-N worker who was escorting off Maryam, before being thrashed by others.
Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, did not give any reaction at that time and left the place.
