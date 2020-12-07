Maryam Nawaz hit by flying stick in Shahdara rally (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president faced another weird incident during her rally in Shadara on Wednesday.

This time a person from the crowd hurled a stick at her when she was present on the stage after her address. The flying stick slightly hit her head.

Maryam in a tweet also confirmed the incident. She wrote, “No sensationalisation pls I had finished my speech and was on my way back when this flying stick hit me slightly. I think it was by mistake and not deliberate or aimed at me”.

I had finished my speech and was on my way back when this flying stick hit me slightly. I think it was by mistake and not deliberate or aimed at me. https://t.co/ssaqqSCBM3 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 7, 2020

Earlier today, a man, believed to be a worker of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), received severe beating after he touched party leader Maryam Nawaz on her back during a public gathering in Lahore's NA-128 constituency.

The man, yet to be identified, was standing along with other party workers and supporters lined up to say goodbye to PML-N vice-president on her way out when he tapped the 47-year-old politician on her back.

Following his inappropriate move, the man was first slapped by a PML-N worker who was escorting off Maryam, before being thrashed by others.

Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, did not give any reaction at that time and left the place.