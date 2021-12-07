Maryam Nawaz leaves netizens gushing with her version of ‘Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko’

LAHORE – Another member of the Sharif family has won hearts with splendid singing skills and this time it's the groom’s mother Maryam Nawaz who showed the magic of her voice during a pre-nuptial event in the country cultural capital.

In the video clip doing rounds on the internet, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz can be seen singing the evergreen song of R.D Burman from Yaadon Ki Baaraat movie.

Daughter of PML-N supremo takes the mic when a singer, who was crooning the iconic Bollywood song, approaches her and then hands her the microphone, and beckons her to finish the song.

Maryam Nawaz Singing “Chura Liya” pic.twitter.com/ZCY4nocGre — Farhan Mallick (@FGMallick) December 7, 2021

Maryam then starts singing to cheers and loud clapping while in another viral clip, the PML-N leader can be heard singing the classic tune ‘Jab koi baat biggar Jaye’.

مریم نواز نے گانا گایا تو تقریب پر سحر طاری ہو گیا ۔زبردست آواز ۔تم دینا ساتھ میرا او ہمنوا ۔۔@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/bWDMr2muuP — Arif Malik (@arifawan779) December 6, 2021

Mother of Junaid Safdar performed the rendition after PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz sang a couple of songs at the private event.

The clip, which featured Hamza Sharif singing 'Suhani chandni raatein hame sone nahin deti' and 'Hame tum se pyar kitna', was also from a prenuptial wedding event. The guests attending the event seemed to enjoy the song and lauded him for singing beautifully.

This isn't the first time a member of the PML-N leadership wowed the internet with their vocals as earlier the groom Junaid Safdar garnered huge praise even from singers.

The wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar, the grandson of Nawaz Sharif, started in the South Asian country while a wedding reception is scheduled to take place on December 17. Junaid Safdar got hitched to Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London.