Young girl ‘gang-graped’ at gunpoint in Lahore, suspects on run
Share
LAHORE – A woman in the country’s second-largest metropolis was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men at gunpoint near the Sundar Road area.
Reports in local media quoting police officials said a case was registered against three men on the victim's complaint.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the survivor stated that she was kidnapped by the prime suspect and his two accomplices from her neighbor’s house. She also mentioned that she visited the neighbor to learn computer skills.
It further added that the culprits moved the victim, who is a student of intermediate, to an unknown location and raped her at gunpoint while the suspects also forced her to sign a blank document.
Meanwhile, the police further stated that the nominated suspects are still on the run and efforts are underway to nab them.
Lahore sisters abducted, ‘gang raped’ in ... 11:06 AM | 26 Mar, 2021
PAKPATTAN – Police on Friday booked 14 persons in connection with the alleged gang rape and abduction of two ...
Amid the rise in sexual assault cases in Punjab, a 15-year-old boy was gang-raped and tortured to death in Satellite Town Gujranwala. The neighbor was killed by his neighbor Asif and his two friends. The perpetrators threw his body into a water stream and fled the scene.
Gujranwala woman ‘gang-raped’, videotaped by ... 12:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
LAHORE – Amid the rise in sexual assault cases in the country’s largest metropolis, a woman was gang-raped ...
-
- Australian delegation arrives in Pakistan to review security ...03:17 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- UAE becomes the first country to adopt 4.5-day working week02:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Young girl ‘gang-graped’ at gunpoint in Lahore, suspects on run01:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Maryam Nawaz leaves netizens gushing with her version of ‘Chura ...01:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming ...05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Aamir Liaquat gearing up to host Bigg Boss themed reality show05:05 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Hania Aamir's adorable video while playing with dog goes viral04:48 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021