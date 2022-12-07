India refuses visas to Pakistan blind cricket team for T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council will take up the matter of denial of visas to the Pakistani team for participation in the T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind with the World Blind Cricket body and ask for stern action against India.

According to the PBCC, the Pakistan team has been denied visas by India to feature in the T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind, which was scheduled to be held from December 5-17.

The PBCC said this discriminatory act would have serious consequence on global blind cricket "as we at World Blind Cricket will take stern action against them and may not allow India to host future international events".