Shah Rukh Khan's son to mark his Bollywood debut

Like father like son! Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is following in his father's footsteps.

The 25-year-old will be debuting in the Indian film industry not as an actor but as a writer.

Aryan is a well-known face — thanks to his father's huge empire and booming acting career — even before entering the film world, but now he is entering the world of showbiz as a writer in an upcoming project under Red Chillies production.

According to Khan's Instagram post, the aspiring writer shared a glimpse of his first script and confirmed the rumours of his Bollywood debut.

The picture shared by Khan featured a book with 'Aryan Khan' written in big letters on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

Elated, Khan wrote in the caption, 'Can't wait to say action.'

Commenting on Aryan's post, mother Gauri Khan wrote, 'Can't wait to see', while father Shah Rukh Khan also took to the comment section and wrote, 'The process of thinking, believing and dreaming is complete now it's time to dare. Came'.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on different projects including Pathaan, Jawan, Tiger 3, and Dunki.