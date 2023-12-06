Search

Pakistani singer Omar Nadeem says Sonu Nigam copied his song

Noor Fatima
10:32 PM | 6 Dec, 2023
Omar Nadeem
Source: Omar Nadeem (Instagram)

Despite multiple collaborations between the two fraternities, Bollywood and Lollywood lock horns when it comes to plagiarizing classic songs! The former industry, which has a knack for copying many Pakistani songs often without giving due credit, added another song to the list – this time a song sung by former Jal band member, Omar Nadeem.

Nadeem accused the renowned Indian singer, Sonu Nigam, of copying his song Aey Khuda. The 50-year-old Indian singer recently lent his voice to T-Series’s song, Sun Zara, which features Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK), Vivek Mishraa, and Mahima Gupta garnering over 2 million views on YouTube. 

Nadeem highlighted that Sun Zara is a blatant copy of his song, Aey Khuda, which was released 14 years ago. In an Instagram post, the Pakistani musician wrote, “I’ve reached a point in my life where I couldn’t care less about these things. But hey, if you’re going to do it, at least toss a little credit to the OG track.”

“If you’re gonna pull this off, could’ve at least done it with some finesse,” he remarked. 

Nadeem revealed to be a “huge” fan of Nigam, but had to set the record straight. “Huge fan of Sonu Nigam, but let’s be real, this is light years away from the real deal,” he shared.

Nadeem has composed many songs including Chaltay Rahay (formally owned by Sifaar the band), Jag Chor Dya, Aaj, Tou Phir Aao, and Sapnay to name a few.

42 hit songs that Bollywood copied from Pakistani films

Noor Fatima

