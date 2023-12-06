GTA VI: Football lover makes game avatars for Messi, Ronaldo, and other players

Football icons like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Salah, and others now have their own GTA characters as the latest video for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto: Sixth edition builds anticipation to new heights.

Messi, who also happens to live in Miami, the location of the game, is described as a gloomy loner who walks around Magic City wearing a bomber jacket. Conversely, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo changes into a fashionable medallion-wearing crook with retro aviators.

Since its release in 1997, Grand Theft Auto has captured audiences time and time again, with fans looking forward to each new iteration. In spite of efforts to stop leaks about impending releases, the fan base has shown remarkable creativity.

Autista hasta en versión Rockstar Games. Tipo solitario. Tranquilo. Pacifíco. Lo mismo te gana un Mundial que se tira dos semanas perdido sin dar señales de vida. pic.twitter.com/J4GTCQqOyg — Don Shelby (@DonShelby_) December 5, 2023

Prominent football players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar, and Vinicius Junior have also assumed the persona of GTA characters. With sales of approximately $7.7 billion in 2013, Grand Theft Auto has become the most successful entertainment product in its 26-year existence.