Is Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood?

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has made some shocking revelations regarding her future plans that sent ripples across the acting industry.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, the Lara Croft star shared her future plans. “I wouldn’t be an actress today,” she said.

“When I was starting out, it wasn’t as much of an expectation to be as public, to share so much. Because I grew up around Hollywood, I was never very impressed with it. I never bought into it as significant or important.”

Opening up about leaving LA, Jolie said, “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Jolie made it crystal clear that there is no one on her radar at the moment and that her ‘closest friends are refugees,’ also adding that her kids are her friends. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” she said.

The Wanted actress shares six children with former husband and actor Brad Pitt — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce from Brad Pitt after they had an allegedly heated confrontation on board a flight in 2016. The fight also involved the children, with Jolie claiming in a legal document in 2022 that Pitt got “verbally abusive” and “physical” with her and even tried to ‘choke’ one of their children.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” documents filed by Jolie’s legal team had claimed.

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016, with the actress having the custody of their children. Pitt has never been spotted with the children since the reported altercation.

My body reacts very strongly to stress. My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce.

