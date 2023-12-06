Japanese man wanting to be a dog fails agility test, wastes millions on dream

Despite spending millions on his dream, this Japanese man couldn’t enjoy it a bit!

Toco, who spent $14,000 (Rs 1.2 million) to transform himself into a dog with a custom-made collie costume, failed the Crufts-style agility course.

Toco’s popular channel, 'I Want To Be An Animal,' regularly shares his experiences, including dog walks, eating dog food, and learning tricks. In his latest video, Toco attempted an agility course, which he documented in images and posted on Instagram.

During his agility test, Toco struggled with jumps and collided with hurdle pole in his Collie costume. The video portrays Toco in his backyard, dressed in his dog costume, attempted to leap over hurdles. The caption humorously reads, "When you want to become a dog, you want to try agility, don't you?"

Toco's unique costume, crafted by Zeppet, took 40 days to be created for him to fulfill his dream of "becoming an animal."

Toco gained popularity in 2022 when he announced his peculiar decision to embrace life as a dog.