Sarmad Khoosat wins American award for Kamli

Pakistani director, Sarmad Khoosat, is winning awards even at the end of 2023. The actor-cum-director won big in the American capital recently. The 44-year-old actor 2022 film Kamli garnered him the Best Director award at the DC South Asian Film Festival.

DC South Asian Film Festival is an acclaimed annual cultural event in the Washington, D.C. calendar, featuring the year's best additions to global alternative cinema from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet and Sri Lanka.

The Shashlik star took to Instagram to announce his achievement and shared a picture of the award.

However, this isn’t the first time the critically acclaimed film and its ensemble cast won accolades. In November, Kamli achieved a historic milestone at the Minsk International Film Festival, securing three prestigious awards.

Saba Qamar secured the Best Actor Award, Khoosat earned the Best Director Award and the film received the Viewers’ Choice accolade at the renowned Listapad festival, the largest film festival in Belarus.

Earlier in Mississauga, Canada, veteran actor Sania Saeed, who played the pivotal role of Sakina in Kamli, was awarded Best Actress at Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF). Aside from Qamar, Saeed and Omair Rana, the film stars Nimra Bucha, Adeel Afzal, Iman Shahid, and marked Hamza Khawaja’s debut.