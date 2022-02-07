PSL7, Match 15: Gladiators need 204 runs to win against Lahore Qalandars – Check live score and squads

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars have set a target of 204 runs for Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi today.

Earlier, Gladiators won the toss and put Shaheen Shah Afridi's side to bat first.

Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique build a strong opening stand by smashing 70 and 32, respectively.

After the middle order could not maintain the momentum, Harry Brook made 41 runs off 17 balls, helping team to post a tough target for the rival team.

Today’s game is the last game of the first leg of PSL in Karachi with the action shifting to Punjab capital Lahore from February 10.

The match starts at 07:30pm.

Sarfraz-led Gladiators are languishing at the second last position on the points table having lost three out of four games so far. They only managed to outclass Karachi Kings, which is standing at last but failed to impress in any other games.

Besides fielding, batters will also need to show their a-game as skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed suffered heat for 'poor captaincy'. Today’s game will be crucial as they will have to put up an improved showing to have any chance of taking down the Qalandars who have been in the form under a young captain.

Afridi, 21, has been impressed so far with his leadership skills for Lahore Qalandars. Following a setback against Sultans, they bagged three consecutive matches and will be looking to register their fourth win in a row today.

With outstanding performance, Qalandars are on the second spot with 6 points after winning three of their four matches.

Meanwhile, the toss-winning team will be the first to field as seamer can be crucial in winning the last game of the first leg.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan