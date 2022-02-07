PSL7, Match 15: Gladiators opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars – Check live score and squads
Share
KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and decided to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi today.
Monday’s game will be the last game of the first leg of PSL in Karachi with the action shifting to Punjab capital Lahore from February 10.
The match starts at 07:30pm.
Sarfraz-led Gladiators are languishing at the second last position on the points table having lost three out of four games so far. They only managed to outclass Karachi Kings, which is standing at last but failed to impress in any other games.
#WeTheGladiators have got the explosivity in the batting unit with @JasonRoy20 sharpening his weapon in the nets! ⚡ 🔥#PurpleForce #AikBaarPhir pic.twitter.com/mL6sIQKtsw— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 6, 2022
Besides fielding, batters will also need to show their a-game as skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed suffered heat for 'poor captaincy'. Today’s game will be crucial as they will have to put up an improved showing to have any chance of taking down the Qalandars who have been in the form under a young captain.
Afridi, 21, has been impressed so far with his leadership skills for Lahore Qalandars. Following a setback against Sultans, they bagged three consecutive matches and will be looking to register their fourth win in a row today.
With outstanding performance, Qalandars are on the second spot with 6 points after winning three of their four matches.
Meanwhile, the toss-winning team will be the first to field as seamer can be crucial in winning the last game of the first leg.
PSL7: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 ... 04:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Islamabad United by eight runs in match number 12 of the ...
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 ... 10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – As the first phase of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi will end today, the Punjab administration has ...
Matches Summary
- Ban on hijab at schools triggers strong protests by Muslims in Modi's ...08:17 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Top Pakistani general arrives in Oman on key visit08:10 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- First Kashmir Solidarity Day golf tournament held in Islamabad07:50 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Islamabad court seeks more time to complete trial in Noor Mukadam ...07:30 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Match 15: Gladiators opt to field first against Lahore ...07:05 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Drama Haqeeqat's director breaks silence over viral 'Fiza Shiza' meme05:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Kylie Jenner announces birth of her second child with Travis Scott05:30 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Zarnish Khan receives backlash for viral dance video04:42 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021