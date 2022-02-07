PSL7, Match 15: Lahore Qalandars face off against Gladiators today – Check live score and squads
Share
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars will be locking horns against Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium Karachi today.
Monday’s game will be the last game of the first leg of PSL in Karachi with the action shifting to Punjab capital Lahore from February 10.
The match starts at 07:30pm.
Sarfraz-led Gladiators are languishing at the second last position on the points table having lost three out of four games so far. They only managed to outclass Karachi Kings, which is standing at last but failed to impress in any other games.
#WeTheGladiators have got the explosivity in the batting unit with @JasonRoy20 sharpening his weapon in the nets! ⚡ 🔥#PurpleForce #AikBaarPhir pic.twitter.com/mL6sIQKtsw— Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 6, 2022
Besides fielding, batters will also need to show their a-game as skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed suffered heat for 'poor captaincy'. Today’s game will be crucial as they will have to put up an improved showing to have any chance of taking down the Qalandars who have been in the form under a young captain.
Afridi, 21, has been impressed so far with his leadership skills for Lahore Qalandars. Following a setback against Sultans, they bagged three consecutive matches and will be looking to register their fourth win in a row today.
With outstanding performance, Qalandars are on the second spot with 6 points after winning three of their four matches.
Meanwhile, the toss-winning team will be the first to field as seamer can be crucial in winning the last game of the first leg.
PSL7: Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 ... 04:15 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars on Saturday defeated Islamabad United by eight runs in match number 12 of the ...
Squads
Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai
Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 ... 10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
LAHORE – As the first phase of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi will end today, the Punjab administration has ...
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- OIC hails Amnesty report on Israeli apartheid against Palestinians11:51 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- PSL7, Match 15: Lahore Qalandars face off against Gladiators today ...11:25 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Security, traffic plans chalked out for PSL 7 matches in Lahore10:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Australia reopens to foreign tourists after two-year hiatus10:22 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Hindu extremists draw ire for falsely claiming Shahrukh Khan 'spit' ...09:49 AM | 7 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan captain Babar Azam pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar06:40 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Priyanka Chopra, Anthony Mackie to star in ‘Ending Things’05:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Lata Mangeshkar dies after month-long battle with Covid-1909:21 AM | 6 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021