FIA seizes Feroze Khan's cell phone amid ongoing investigation

The Pakistani entertainment industry, popularly known as "K-town", has been in a crisis since actor Feroze Khan took legal action against various artists for levelling accusations against him a few weeks ago.
This legal action has further put the spotlight on the issue of online harassment and defamation.
Taking to Instagram, the Khaani star shared the names of nine celebrities as well as their private information. Later, he deleted it. The post caused an uproar on the internet and landed celebrities in trouble as they started getting spam texts and calls.
In retaliation, many notable public figures such as Sarwat Gillani and Muneeb Butt took legal action against Khan and filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against him.
Furthermore, it has been reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has confiscated the cell phone of the Habs star in order to further investigate the case.
The Khuda aur Muhabbat star has been in the spotlight in recent months due to his divorce and ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. Sultan has accused Khan of domestic violence and submitted graphic evidence to the court to prove her claim.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan dropped by Rs4,300 per tola to reach Rs200,000 on Tuesday as it lost ground on second consecutive day after witnessing mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs3,686 to settle at Rs171,468.
On Monday, the gold price witnessed a drop of Rs200 per tola to close at Rs204,300.
In the international market, the commodity dropped by $1 to reach $1,869 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slumped by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,230 and Rs1,911, respectively.
