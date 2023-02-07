Islamabad court reserves verdict on Sheikh Rasheed’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD – A local court in Islamabad on Tuesday reserved its verdict on AWM leader Sheikh Rasheed’s post-arrest bail plea in a case related to accusations against Asif Zardari for plotting assassination plea.

Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir heard the case and reserved the verdict which will be pronounced at 3 pm today.

During today’s plea, Rasheed's counsel maintained that his client has not hurled accusations but quoted the former premier, who is facing life threats. He also raised questions about swift action against the former interior minister.

Investigators have not found anything suspicious during the physical remand of Mr Rasheed, his counsel maintained, accusing rivals of former interior minister to pressurise Islamabad police to book him in cases.

Earlier, a district and sessions court sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid on judicial remand for 14 days. Rashid, a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PIT) Chairman Imran Khan, is facing serious charges as he levelled allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for plotting to assassinate Khan.

PPP Rawalpindi Division President Raja Inayat Ur Rehman had filed a case against Rashid at Islamabad's Aabpara Police Station.

More to follow...