Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar and Islamabad ASP Amna Baig have fun interaction on Twitter

Noor Fatima 12:29 AM | 7 Feb, 2023
Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar and Islamabad ASP Amna Baig have fun interaction on Twitter
Source: Hazim Bangwar (Instagram)

The new Assistant Commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad area — Hazim Bangwar — has everyone wrapped around his finger with his unique fashion and lifestyle.

The 29-year-old government official, who has been making headlines for quite a while now, also has his peers obsessed with him.

Most recently, Assistant Superintendent of Islamabad Police Amna Baig was inspired by Bangwar's lifestyle and asked him to "drop his skincare routine."

Ms. Baig, who is in charge of the Islamabad Capital Police Gender Protection Unit, made a fun comment and Bangwar had an equally interesting response.

The Haram singer tweeted, "That’s the only secret I’m keeping."

Having fashion degree and LLB to his name, Bangwar is a talented lad who cleared the PMS exam and landed himself a promising career in bureaucracy.

'I am a male, not a transgender person or woman,' North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells trolls

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

