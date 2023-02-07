Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar and Islamabad ASP Amna Baig have fun interaction on Twitter

The new Assistant Commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad area — Hazim Bangwar — has everyone wrapped around his finger with his unique fashion and lifestyle.
The 29-year-old government official, who has been making headlines for quite a while now, also has his peers obsessed with him.
Most recently, Assistant Superintendent of Islamabad Police Amna Baig was inspired by Bangwar's lifestyle and asked him to "drop his skincare routine."
Ms. Baig, who is in charge of the Islamabad Capital Police Gender Protection Unit, made a fun comment and Bangwar had an equally interesting response.
The Haram singer tweeted, "That’s the only secret I’m keeping."
Hazim Bangwar, drop your skin care routine!— Amna Baig (@amnaappi) February 5, 2023
That’s the only secret I’m keeping. ????— Hazim Bangwar (@HazimBangwar) February 5, 2023
Having fashion degree and LLB to his name, Bangwar is a talented lad who cleared the PMS exam and landed himself a promising career in bureaucracy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.66
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
