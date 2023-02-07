Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar and Islamabad ASP Amna Baig have fun interaction on Twitter

The new Assistant Commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad area — Hazim Bangwar — has everyone wrapped around his finger with his unique fashion and lifestyle.

The 29-year-old government official, who has been making headlines for quite a while now, also has his peers obsessed with him.

Most recently, Assistant Superintendent of Islamabad Police Amna Baig was inspired by Bangwar's lifestyle and asked him to "drop his skincare routine."

Ms. Baig, who is in charge of the Islamabad Capital Police Gender Protection Unit, made a fun comment and Bangwar had an equally interesting response.

The Haram singer tweeted, "That’s the only secret I’m keeping."

Hazim Bangwar, drop your skin care routine! — Amna Baig (@amnaappi) February 5, 2023

That’s the only secret I’m keeping. ???? — Hazim Bangwar (@HazimBangwar) February 5, 2023

Having fashion degree and LLB to his name, Bangwar is a talented lad who cleared the PMS exam and landed himself a promising career in bureaucracy.