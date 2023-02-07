Pervez Musharraf’s funeral to be held today in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s body was brought to the port city of Karachi for his final rites.

The funeral prayers of the All Pakistan Muslim League chief, who died after a prolonged illness on Sunday at a hospital in Dubai, will be held today in Malir Cantonment's Polo Ground at 1:45pm.

The former military ruler would be laid to rest in the Fauji graveyard as a grave is being prepared for his body. The security of the graveyard has been handed over to Rangers as it is expected that high-profile personalities would attend the last rituals.

It is recalled that Musharraf’s father is also buried in Karachi while his mother has been laid to rest in Dubai.

On Monday, the former President’s remains were brought to Sindh capital in a special plane from the UAE. Reports suggest that his body was given ritual washing and shrouding in UAE, where he passed away.

The jet carrying his body landed at the old terminal of Karachi airport, and his family members along were shifted to their destination under security.

Earlier, his family approached the Pakistan consulate in UAE to shift his body back to Pakistan, and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai issued a no-objection certificate.

The former President succumbed to his illness early Sunday in UAE, where he stayed for the last six years. The country's top leaders including President, Prime Minister expressed grief over the death of the former army chief.

Musharraf’s legacy has largely been marred by his extreme moves; he, however, has received praise for some of his noble work. The former ruler seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999 after ousting then-premier Nawaz Sharif who attempted to dismiss him as top general.

He later declared himself president and went on to rule the fifth most populous country until he stepped down to avoid impeachment by the new parliament in 2007.

In 2019, a Pakistani court sentenced him for treason over his 2007 imposition of emergency rule. The ruling was however overturned by a court in the long-running case.

The former dictator had been living in the Emirates since then as he was allowed to travel on medical grounds while being tried on treason charges.