Search

Lifestyle

Saboor Aly looks like a bombshell in blue dress

Noor Fatima 04:26 PM | 7 Feb, 2023
Saboor Aly looks like a bombshell in blue dress
Source: saboor aly (Instagram)

Lollywood's popular actress Saboor Aly is back to steal all the attention. With her charismatic beauty and top notch sartorial choices, the Parizaad diva has everyone obsessed with her.

Having millions of followers, Aly keeps her fans updated with rare glimpses of her private and professional life which often steal netizens' hearts. Most recently, the Fitrat actress shared an Instagram post where she stunned in a beautiful blue outfit.

Social media users were swooned by the Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain star's charming persona as she casually posed before a picturesque view in the US city of Las Vegas.

The Bunty I Love You actress captioned the bunch of pictures with a blue butterfly emoji.

Receiving thousands of likes, Aly's comment section was flooded with love from netizens.

On the work front, Aly's notable dramas include Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein, to name a few.

Pakistani actors Sajal, Saboor Aly receive love from Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen (VIDEO)

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

How much did Ansha Afridi's wedding dress cost?

10:37 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Amna Ilyas looks like a vision to behold in black saree

06:00 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly sparks controversy with 'Namaste' gesture

05:44 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Shekhar Kapur all praise for Sajal Aly's beauty and talent

12:43 AM | 3 Feb, 2023

Maria B criticises Sajal Aly's latest drama for 'promoting' Joyland

01:43 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Sajal Aly’s new bold pictures set internet on fire

12:14 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ayesha Omar educates fans on eating healthy diet

05:54 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 282
Euro EUR 296.67 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 203,400 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: