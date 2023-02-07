Saboor Aly looks like a bombshell in blue dress

Lollywood's popular actress Saboor Aly is back to steal all the attention. With her charismatic beauty and top notch sartorial choices, the Parizaad diva has everyone obsessed with her.
Having millions of followers, Aly keeps her fans updated with rare glimpses of her private and professional life which often steal netizens' hearts. Most recently, the Fitrat actress shared an Instagram post where she stunned in a beautiful blue outfit.
Social media users were swooned by the Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain star's charming persona as she casually posed before a picturesque view in the US city of Las Vegas.
The Bunty I Love You actress captioned the bunch of pictures with a blue butterfly emoji.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)
View this post on Instagram
Receiving thousands of likes, Aly's comment section was flooded with love from netizens.
On the work front, Aly's notable dramas include Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein, to name a few.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282
|Euro
|EUR
|296.67
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,400
|PKR 2,350
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.