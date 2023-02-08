Sarmad Khoosat's 'Kamli' makes its mark on global stage

Ace director Sarmad Khoosat's cinematic masterpiece Kamli made its European premiere at the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR). It was reported that Nimra Bucha and Sarmad Khoosat attended the event.

The news was previously announced by Khoosat Films on their official Instagram page, expressing their excitement for the film's selection in the Limelight Program at IFFR.

Starring Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Omair Rana and Hamza Khawaja, it is a story about love, loss and hidden secrets. Lead actor Saba Qamar said the production would lead the way in pushing the boundaries of Pakistani cinema and the themes it covers.

Earlier this year, it was screened at the Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF) 2022 in Chandigarh, India, where Qamar won the Best Actress trophy for her performance.

The movie follows the story of a young girl named Hina who spends eight years waiting for her husband. Hina resides with her sister-in-law and spends her days modelling for Zeenat, who is in a loveless marriage with Malik Sahab and struggling with alcoholism.

The film garnered promising reviews from the audience and critics upon its release on June 3, 2022.