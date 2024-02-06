Electioneering to end tonight as Pakistan is all set to hold general elections on Feb 8

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that electioneering for the Feb 8 general elections will end at midnight on Tuesday.

The ECP issued a notification in this regard, citing Section 182 of the Elections Act 2017, which prohibits any political activity after the specified time period.

Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017 reads: “Prohibition of public meetings during certain period: No person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting, or promote or join in any procession, within the area of a constituency or, in the case of the Senate election, a Province, during a period of forty-eight hours ending at midnight ‘following’ the conclusion of the poll for any election in that constituency or Province”.

Likewise, Section 183 reads: “Penalty for illegal practice: A person guilty of the offence of illegal practice shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both”.

The ECP warned that any candidate, who would organise or participates in any meeting, procession, corner meeting or any such political activity after the deadline, would face legal action.

The commission sought cooperation of the media and the public to ensure a free, fair and transparent election process.