Pakistan General Elections

General Elections 2024: NA-130 – Nawaz Sharif vs Dr Yasmin Rashid

Web Desk
08:22 AM | 8 Feb, 2024
General Elections 2024: NA-130 – Nawaz Sharif vs Dr Yasmin Rashid
Pakistan gears up for its 12th general elections, and despite subdued fervor, the key battleground between rival candidates remains under light.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strategically positioned itself for fierce competition against rivals. In NA-130, Sharif locks horns with Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

In previous years, Dr. Yasmin Rashid faced blow thrice in same NA-130, while this time, she is contesting polls from jail. 

NA-130 Election Results

PML-N (Mian Nawaz Sharif)  PTI (Dr Yasmin Rashid)
Total Votes   Total Votes 
To Be Announced To Be Announced

PML-N remains confident as NA-130 remains a stronghold of the party. From 2002 to 2018, Nawaz Sharif cliched the area multiple times. 

In 2018, Dr Yasmin was a close second to PML-N candidate Waheed Alam Khan as she managed to secure 105,857 votes.

