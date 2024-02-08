General Elections 2024: NA-130 – Nawaz Sharif vs Dr Yasmin Rashid

Pakistan gears up for its 12th general elections, and despite subdued fervor, the key battleground between rival candidates remains under light.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) strategically positioned itself for fierce competition against rivals. In NA-130, Sharif locks horns with Dr. Yasmin Rashid.
In previous years, Dr. Yasmin Rashid faced blow thrice in same NA-130, while this time, she is contesting polls from jail.
|PML-N (Mian Nawaz Sharif)
|PTI (Dr Yasmin Rashid)
|Total Votes
|Total Votes
|To Be Announced
|To Be Announced
PML-N remains confident as NA-130 remains a stronghold of the party. From 2002 to 2018, Nawaz Sharif cliched the area multiple times.
In 2018, Dr Yasmin was a close second to PML-N candidate Waheed Alam Khan as she managed to secure 105,857 votes.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.