Search

ad
Lifestyle

Hamza Malik, Annural Khalid to release upcoming song — Tune Mere Jaana

Noor Fatima
09:49 PM | 7 Feb, 2024
Hamza Malik Annural Khalid

Hamza Malik, an emerging vocal virtuoso poised to captivate the audience, is all set to take his loyal listeners on a trip down the memory lane with an upcoming song that would definitely weave sonic tapestries and evoke profound emotions. This up-and-coming Pakistani musician is a burgeoning talent with an enchanting voice that resonates with emotion on a wide spectrum. 

With back to back smash hits under his belt, the O Jaana famed singer is gearing up to top the charts with his latest music track. But that's not all! The highly anticipated song will also bring Pakistani singer Annural Khalid on the track and prove to be the collaboration of the year.

Malik is so much more than a rising star whose melodic prowess promises to enrapture listeners. The Maan Lo crooner brings together a melodious symphony that linger the soul and mind. Thanks to his illustrious discography, the Kasam Ki Kasam singer allows the echelon of mesmerized crowds to transport to ethereal realms of music.

Enjoying a huge fan following on music streaming platform, Spotify, the Kaisay Kehdon star is in the mood to break records. Malik will be collaborating with Khalid on his next project which is slated for a release on music platforms before the holy month of Ramadan.

The track, titled Tune Mere Jaana, will be showcasing the lead vocalists’ dulcet tones and breathe life into lyrics with each note sung. Further details regarding the music score remain under wraps.

On the music front, the Lahore-based Indie Pop icon is known for his seamless fusion of modern pop and traditional folk music from Pakistan, giving it a distinctive sound that is both contemporary and energizing.

Initially accumulating unprecedented success with O Jaana, Malik made waves in the music industry. The single brought together the Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and prompted singer-actor Farhan Saeed’s directorial debut. Produced by Sahir Ali Bagga, the official music video for O Jaana featured actress Iqra Aziz.

The song, which brought together Malik’s soulful voice and his undeniable on screen charm, allowed the audience to witness an icon paving his way to success.

Malik’s vocal prowess and his deft use of instruments allow music lovers to succinctly inculcate the truest essence of love, heartbreak, and hope. With a plethora of music tracks including Kasam Ki Kasam, Zaroori Tha, Mai Yahan Tu Wahan, Tera Yaar Hon Mein, Tu Sab Janda Aye, Tum Jo Aye, Ghazab ka Hai Din, Dil ka Dariya, Tere Bin Sanu Sohneya, Har Roz, Samjhawan,Darkhaast, Aye Khuda, Tu Jhoom, Dhoolna, Ghazab Ka Hai Din, Mehermaa, Sajnaa, Soneya, Meetha Meetha, and Tum Jo Aye, under his belt, Malik’s charismatic presence in the music fraternity is a benchmark of local talent that makes Pakistani industry unparalleled in its lane.

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

12:05 AM | 4 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Sana Shoaib Malik looks gorgeous in latest video

09:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024

Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming telefim "Roshan Raahein" trailer out now!

10:09 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Sonya Hussyn teases fans with poster of upcoming drama

04:43 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ali Zafar likely to get chance to sing HBL PSL 9 song

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

Lifestyle

04:23 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Umair Jaswal sends internet into frenzy with new photo

06:24 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani and Indian artists join forces for 'Noor Allah'

11:29 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani woman cricketer Javeria Khan ties the knot in big fat ...

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

'Khul Ke Khel': Ali Zafar finally shares title of PSL 9 anthem

03:51 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour

04:46 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Lollywood celebrities urge public to vote

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Hamza Malik, Annural Khalid to release upcoming song — Tune Mere Jaana

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: