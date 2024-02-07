Hamza Malik, Annural Khalid to release upcoming song — Tune Mere Jaana

Hamza Malik, an emerging vocal virtuoso poised to captivate the audience, is all set to take his loyal listeners on a trip down the memory lane with an upcoming song that would definitely weave sonic tapestries and evoke profound emotions. This up-and-coming Pakistani musician is a burgeoning talent with an enchanting voice that resonates with emotion on a wide spectrum.

With back to back smash hits under his belt, the O Jaana famed singer is gearing up to top the charts with his latest music track. But that's not all! The highly anticipated song will also bring Pakistani singer Annural Khalid on the track and prove to be the collaboration of the year.

Malik is so much more than a rising star whose melodic prowess promises to enrapture listeners. The Maan Lo crooner brings together a melodious symphony that linger the soul and mind. Thanks to his illustrious discography, the Kasam Ki Kasam singer allows the echelon of mesmerized crowds to transport to ethereal realms of music.

Enjoying a huge fan following on music streaming platform, Spotify, the Kaisay Kehdon star is in the mood to break records. Malik will be collaborating with Khalid on his next project which is slated for a release on music platforms before the holy month of Ramadan.

The track, titled Tune Mere Jaana, will be showcasing the lead vocalists’ dulcet tones and breathe life into lyrics with each note sung. Further details regarding the music score remain under wraps.

On the music front, the Lahore-based Indie Pop icon is known for his seamless fusion of modern pop and traditional folk music from Pakistan, giving it a distinctive sound that is both contemporary and energizing.

Initially accumulating unprecedented success with O Jaana, Malik made waves in the music industry. The single brought together the Qawwali maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and prompted singer-actor Farhan Saeed’s directorial debut. Produced by Sahir Ali Bagga, the official music video for O Jaana featured actress Iqra Aziz.

The song, which brought together Malik’s soulful voice and his undeniable on screen charm, allowed the audience to witness an icon paving his way to success.

Malik’s vocal prowess and his deft use of instruments allow music lovers to succinctly inculcate the truest essence of love, heartbreak, and hope. With a plethora of music tracks including Kasam Ki Kasam, Zaroori Tha, Mai Yahan Tu Wahan, Tera Yaar Hon Mein, Tu Sab Janda Aye, Tum Jo Aye, Ghazab ka Hai Din, Dil ka Dariya, Tere Bin Sanu Sohneya, Har Roz, Samjhawan,Darkhaast, Aye Khuda, Tu Jhoom, Dhoolna, Ghazab Ka Hai Din, Mehermaa, Sajnaa, Soneya, Meetha Meetha, and Tum Jo Aye, under his belt, Malik’s charismatic presence in the music fraternity is a benchmark of local talent that makes Pakistani industry unparalleled in its lane.