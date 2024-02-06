Search

Pakistan

Lahore traffic police won't collect CNICs from violators until Feb 8

The move is aimed at making sure people don't miss the opportunity to cast their vote

11:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Lahore Traffic Police
Keeping in view the General Elections 2024 being held across Pakistan on February 8, the Lahore City Traffic Officer (CTO) has directed the traffic wardens not to collect computerized national identity cards (CNICs) from the citizens who are issued challans for traffic violations. 

According to details, CTO Amara Athar has issued these directives to the Lahore traffic police to make sure that people have their CNICs with them on the election day and they can cast their votes without any hassle. 

She said that no citizen would be issued a traffic challan against his/her CNIC until February 8. She said that people can submit their driving licences or vehicle registration books if they are stopped for any traffic violation. 

People can get their already confiscated CNICs back by paying the fine for their traffic violations from 7am to 11pm until February 8. She said that people can use the digital challan system to pay their fine for traffic violations immediately and get their documents back. 

However, she clarified that action will be taken against violators of the traffic rules at any cost. She said that documents of people who don’t pay their fine within 10 days are sent to the district courts and they can get their documents back from their after completing legal formalities. 

