Trump threatens severe sanctions against Iraq over resolution to expel US troops
Web Desk
12:41 AM | 7 Jan, 2020
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has threatened severe sanctions against Iraq after its parliament called on US troops to leave the country.

Talking to reporters, he said Iraq would have also to pay Washington for the cost of an expensive air base there.

Meanwhile, State Department spokeswoman said in Washington has urged Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the two nations’ ongoing economic and security relationship.

Some 5,000 American troops remain in Iraq, most in an advisory role.

