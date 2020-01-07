Trump threatens severe sanctions against Iraq over resolution to expel US troops
12:41 AM | 7 Jan, 2020
Share
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has threatened severe sanctions against Iraq after its parliament called on US troops to leave the country.
Talking to reporters, he said Iraq would have also to pay Washington for the cost of an expensive air base there.
Meanwhile, State Department spokeswoman said in Washington has urged Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the two nations’ ongoing economic and security relationship.
Some 5,000 American troops remain in Iraq, most in an advisory role.
US-Iran tensions: Iraqi parliament passes ... 09:11 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
BAGHDAD – Iraq’s parliament on Sunday passed a resolution calling for the government to oust the foreign ...
- Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution while planning visit ...03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
-
-
-
-
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019