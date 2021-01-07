Curfew in Washington after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
Curfew in Washington after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
WASHINGTON – The Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser has declared a curfew from Wednesday night until early Thursday morning after an armed standoff between authorities and pro-Trump protesters at the door of the chamber of the US House of Representatives, CNN reported on Wednesday.

"Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," Bowser said in a statement.

Congress was put on lockdown as pro-Trump supporters, who refuse to accept the President's loss, broke through the cordon and attempted to enter the US Capitol as Congress gathered for a joint session to count and certify the Electoral College votes for president and vice president.

Images on social media show law enforcement with their guns drawn and pointing towards a barricaded door on the floor of the House.

US President Donald Trump, in a statement, urged his supporters to remain peaceful and show respect to law enforcement.

"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue," Trump said via Twitter.

On the other hand, Congressmen Adam Kinzinger said via Twitter: "This is a coup attempt."

