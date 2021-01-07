Curfew in Washington after Trump supporters storm US Capitol
Share
WASHINGTON – The Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser has declared a curfew from Wednesday night until early Thursday morning after an armed standoff between authorities and pro-Trump protesters at the door of the chamber of the US House of Representatives, CNN reported on Wednesday.
"Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," Bowser said in a statement.
Congress was put on lockdown as pro-Trump supporters, who refuse to accept the President's loss, broke through the cordon and attempted to enter the US Capitol as Congress gathered for a joint session to count and certify the Electoral College votes for president and vice president.
“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the Flag.”— Matt Bockenfeld (@MrBTheTeach) January 6, 2021
pic.twitter.com/NxEHQqIFMm
Images on social media show law enforcement with their guns drawn and pointing towards a barricaded door on the floor of the House.
US President Donald Trump, in a statement, urged his supporters to remain peaceful and show respect to law enforcement.
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
"I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order - respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue," Trump said via Twitter.
On the other hand, Congressmen Adam Kinzinger said via Twitter: "This is a coup attempt."
This is a coup attempt.— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021
- Curfew in Washington after Trump supporters storm US Capitol02:05 AM | 7 Jan, 2021
- Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Shehbaz Sharif's daughter, ...11:55 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
-
- Who let the OSTRICH out? (VIDEO)11:11 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan ...10:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in Peshawar opened for ...05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- 'Are You Enjoying?' Mira Sethi’s debut novel is on Vogue’s Most ...05:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021