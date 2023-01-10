Pakistan's slain PM Benazir Bhutto becomes poster girl in Indian state of Kerala

NEW DELHI – Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead Pakistan as prime minister, continues to inspire even after her assassination.
This time around, pictures of the defiant politician have found their way to the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Benazir’s posters were displayed in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram and other cities in the Indian state ahead of the national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).
Banners and outdoor advertising displayed Pakistani leader's pictures while the text describes the former Pakistani premier as the "First Woman Pakistani Prime Minister and recipient of honorary doctorates from nine universities, including Harvard."
At the bottommost, Benazir Bhutto Square is mentioned.
CPI (M) women’s wing AIDWA uses Shaheed Muhtarma #BenazirBhutto’s face for its upcoming national conference, A board with #Benazir's picture is placed in front of Palayam Market, Thiruvananthapuram. 1/2#SalamBenazir pic.twitter.com/1UsWS8G85l— Ali Trimzi (@AlySyyed) January 7, 2023
As feminist and communist leaders are hailing the move to pick the late Pakistani leader as the face of their struggle, the Narendra Modi-led BJP condemned it.
Amid the outrage from Indian extremists, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman responded to the Indian ruling party.
Extremists everywhere hate the Bhutto name. In Kerala,India when the All India Democratic Women’s Association put up Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s poster as an iconic leader,BJP crowds vandalised it. Her courage outshines their hate. Kudos to #AIDWA for standing up to their ideals. pic.twitter.com/ExkWOmJpt3— SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) January 7, 2023
"BJP is still threatened by the pictures and progressive ideas of Benazir Bhutto. Benazir is a role model not only for women of Pakistan but also for the entire world," Rehman said, adding that extremists everywhere hate Bhutto's name.
