Reham Khan promises to share more details about her latest love story, Mirza Bilal

Pakistani journalist and author Reham Khan made headlines after she got married to model Mirza Bilal. Given that Reham was previously married to former prime minister Imran Khan, the news of her third marriage was bound to make some waves.

Netizens in particular and people in general were curious about who is Reham's new husband. The 49-year-old made sure to have a quick Q&A session to shed light on her new husband, how they met and and how their love story began.

In the video, Reham revealed that they were currently living in Seattle so they can't give an interview right now hence they will try to cater to netizens' curiosity through social media. They are yet to reveal all details but have teased the fans with a short snippet of their conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reham Khan (@officialrehamkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reham Khan (@officialrehamkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirza Bilal (@mirzabilal__)

Reham first tied the knot in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman. The couple divorced in 2005. The journalist later married Imran Khan in 2014 and the two announced divorce almost a year later.