Search

Lifestyle

Reham Khan promises to share more details about her latest love story, Mirza Bilal

Web Desk 10:53 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Reham Khan promises to share more details about her latest love story, Mirza Bilal
Source: Reham Khan (Instagram)

Pakistani journalist and author Reham Khan made headlines after she got married to model Mirza Bilal. Given that Reham was previously married to former prime minister Imran Khan, the news of her third marriage was bound to make some waves.

Netizens in particular and people in general were curious about who is Reham's new husband. The 49-year-old made sure to have a quick Q&A session to shed light on her new husband, how they met and and how their love story began.

In the video, Reham revealed that they were currently living in Seattle so they can't give an interview right now hence they will try to cater to netizens' curiosity through social media. They are yet to reveal all details but have teased the fans with a short snippet of their conversation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mirza Bilal (@mirzabilal__)

Reham first tied the knot in 1993 to Ijaz Rehman. The couple divorced in 2005. The journalist later married Imran Khan in 2014 and the two announced divorce almost a year later.

Did Reham Khan extend support to Imran Khan over audio leaks?

Lifestyle

Police seek to arrest Sophia Mirza, her sister in wedding dance fraud probe

07:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Kubra Khan receives massive support from fellow celebrities in fight against Adil Raja

01:45 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

‘Har Koi Yaar Nahi’ – Ayesha Omar drops first teaser of her upcoming song

08:06 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Bilal Abbas Khan gets candid about love and romantic relationships

05:49 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas denies news about her role in upcoming drama 'Jhok Sial' 

03:14 PM | 6 Jan, 2023

Adil Raja apologises to Kubra Khan after grim allegations

02:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Argentina Work Visa: Here's how to choose the best visa type

12:08 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 7, 2023

08:32 AM | 7 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 07, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,550 on Saturday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,220. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 145,209 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,900.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 184,550 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 184,550  PKR 2,020

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: