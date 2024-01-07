How safe are Pakistani airlines? These rankings of top 25 safest airlines reveal all

TOKYO - A website dedicated to airline safety has revealed the names of the top 25 safest airlines in the world.

The rankings announced a few days ago name Air New Zealand as the safest airline in the world; the carrier reclaimed the spot from Qantas which stood second in the fresh rankings.

Editor-in-Chief of the portal, Geoffrey Thomas, stated the airlines that made it to the list stand out in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft. The rankings are announced after monitoring 385 airlines.

Revealing the competition for the top spot, Thomas said the fleet age factor helped Air New Zealand claim the top spot.

Interestingly, the Qantas Group is currently renewing its fleet with a mega order for A220, A320, A321, A350 and 787 but they would be delivered over the next three years after which the carrier might snatch the top slot.

For those interested in rankings of airlines operated by Pakistan, it is unfortunate to notice that none of the carriers made it to the list though the country operates state-run Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and other private carriers including Air Blue, Fly Jinnah, Serene Air, Airsial.

As far as the ranking parameters are concerned, the assessment also examines crashes over 5 years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; government audits, fleet age and aircrew training.

Mr Thomas also clarified that incidents happening on airlines is a norm but the way crew handles these serious incidents distinguishes a good airline from an unsafe one.

“Our top 25 safest airlines 2024 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft such as the Airbus A350 Boeing 787 and 777-9,” he said.

The rankings released by the website are as under:

1. Air New Zealand

2. Qantas

3. Virgin Australia

4. Etihad Airways

5. Qatar Airways

6. Emirates

7. All Nippon Airways

8. Finnair

9. Cathay Pacific Airways

10. Alaska Airlines

11. SAS

12. Korean Air

13. Singapore Airlines

14. EVA Air

15. British Airways

16. Turkish Airlines

17. TAP Air Portugal

18. Lufthansa/Swiss Group

19. KLM

20. Japan Airlines

21. Hawaiian Airlines

22. American Airlines

23. Air France

24. Air Canada Group

25. United Airlines