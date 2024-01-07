How safe are Pakistani airlines? These rankings of top 25 safest airlines reveal all

TOKYO - A website dedicated to airline safety has revealed the names of the top 25 safest airlines in the world.
The rankings announced a few days ago name Air New Zealand as the safest airline in the world; the carrier reclaimed the spot from Qantas which stood second in the fresh rankings.
Editor-in-Chief of the portal, Geoffrey Thomas, stated the airlines that made it to the list stand out in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft. The rankings are announced after monitoring 385 airlines.
Revealing the competition for the top spot, Thomas said the fleet age factor helped Air New Zealand claim the top spot.
Interestingly, the Qantas Group is currently renewing its fleet with a mega order for A220, A320, A321, A350 and 787 but they would be delivered over the next three years after which the carrier might snatch the top slot.
For those interested in rankings of airlines operated by Pakistan, it is unfortunate to notice that none of the carriers made it to the list though the country operates state-run Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and other private carriers including Air Blue, Fly Jinnah, Serene Air, Airsial.
As far as the ranking parameters are concerned, the assessment also examines crashes over 5 years, serious incidents over two years, audits from aviation’s governing bodies and lead associations; government audits, fleet age and aircrew training.
Mr Thomas also clarified that incidents happening on airlines is a norm but the way crew handles these serious incidents distinguishes a good airline from an unsafe one.
“Our top 25 safest airlines 2024 are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft such as the Airbus A350 Boeing 787 and 777-9,” he said.
The rankings released by the website are as under:
1. Air New Zealand
2. Qantas
3. Virgin Australia
4. Etihad Airways
5. Qatar Airways
6. Emirates
7. All Nippon Airways
8. Finnair
9. Cathay Pacific Airways
10. Alaska Airlines
11. SAS
12. Korean Air
13. Singapore Airlines
14. EVA Air
15. British Airways
16. Turkish Airlines
17. TAP Air Portugal
18. Lufthansa/Swiss Group
19. KLM
20. Japan Airlines
21. Hawaiian Airlines
22. American Airlines
23. Air France
24. Air Canada Group
25. United Airlines
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
