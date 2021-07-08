PAKvENG – England win toss and elect to bowl first against Pakistan
Share
CARDIFF – England have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the first match of three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens Cricket stadium today.
Ben Stokes lead the hosts side after English Cricket Board announced a new squad to play against the guests. The new squad has been announced after three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Squads
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wk) Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson
- PM Imran takes notice of assault on couple in Islamabad06:19 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- The new Awesome Galaxy A22 with 48MP OIS Camera | 90 Hz Display | ...05:28 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG – England win toss and elect to bowl first against Pakistan04:40 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Taliban meet Afghan delegation in Tehran to discuss peace03:54 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
-
- Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Sridevi in gorgeous yellow saree03:12 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Faysal Quraishi’s clarification video goes viral02:26 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
- Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai06:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021