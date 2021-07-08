PAKvENG – England win toss and elect to bowl first against Pakistan
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 8 Jul, 2021
CARDIFF – England have won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the first match of three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens Cricket stadium today.

Ben Stokes lead the hosts side after English Cricket Board announced a new squad to play against the guests. The new squad has been announced after three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Squads

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wk) Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

