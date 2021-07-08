PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in 1st ODI today
CARDIFF – Pakistan will take on England in first match of three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens Cricket stadium today.
Ben Stokes lead the the hosts side after English Cricket Board announced a new squad to play against the guests.
The new squad has been announced after three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.
📸 Pakistan team group photo at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 7, 2021
How would you describe this ODI group in one word?#ENGvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/Z8Xzl5mwCc
Earlier, in a statement, the PCB said it is "satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series."
📹 Pakistan team's indoor practice session ahead of the first #ENGvPAK ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/dsIQn0JWya— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 7, 2021
