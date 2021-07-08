PAKvENG – Pakistan take on England in 1st ODI today

CARDIFF – Pakistan will take on England in first match of three-match ODI series at Sophia Gardens Cricket stadium today.

Ben Stokes lead the the hosts side after English Cricket Board announced a new squad to play against the guests.

The new squad has been announced after three players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, in a statement, the PCB said it is "satisfied by the assurances and guarantees provided by the ECB on behalf of its medical panel, and feels comfortable with the existing protocols that have been put in place to ensure all the Pakistan players and player support staff remain safe and secure throughout the duration of the series."