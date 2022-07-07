LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Sheikhupura
07:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Sheikhupura
Source: Imran Khan (Instagram)


LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a mass gathering in Sheikhupura amid election rallies in constituencies of the provincial capital where by-elections are scheduled on July 17.

The former premier will also visit Lahore today where he will address election rallies in the PP-158 constituency for his party’s candidate.

More to follow…

