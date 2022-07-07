LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Sheikhupura
07:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is addressing a mass gathering in Sheikhupura amid election rallies in constituencies of the provincial capital where by-elections are scheduled on July 17.
The former premier will also visit Lahore today where he will address election rallies in the PP-158 constituency for his party’s candidate.
More to follow…
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI rally in Sheikhupura07:15 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- Cop martyred, 4 injured in blast in Mardan police station06:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- State Bank of Pakistan jacks up interest rate to 15pc, highest ever ...05:36 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
-
- Hania Aamir trolled after her new workout video goes viral05:00 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- TikTok star Dolly’s new dance video goes viral04:40 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022