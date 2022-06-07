Bollywood celebrities deplores Indian leader's blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad

09:33 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Bollywood celebrities deplores Indian leader's blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad
Source: Instagram
Share

MUMBAI – Bollywood celebrities have slammed Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The blasphemous comments not only sparked clashes in an Indian state where Muslims prompted demands for the spokeswoman’s arrest, but also drew criticism from Muslim countries and institutions.

Celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker, Vishal Dadlani and KRK lashed out at Nupur over her remarks.

A day earlier, BJP announced that it had suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks.

The Hindutva-inspired party took the action amid an international diplomatic storm. BJP even clarified that the party 'respected all religions', and denounces insult of any personalities of any religion.

India's ruling party suspends spokesperson over ... 06:14 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI – Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her blasphemous remarks ...

Following the BJP move, the suspended member also took to social media where she revealed some things in response to comments made about a Hindu god but it was never an intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

Nupur mentioned that if her remarks have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, she unconditionally withdraws them.

Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz strongly condemns Indian ... 09:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the hurtful comments of India’s ruling ...

More From This Category
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ready to begin 'next ...
11:19 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Team Muhafiz: Dananeer over the moon for her ...
10:44 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui wins hearts with his recitation of ...
09:24 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Ahsan Khan reveals how he lost Bollywood project ...
08:23 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
After Neha Kakar, Pankaj Tripathi and Suniel ...
06:59 PM | 6 Jun, 2022
Aima Baig rocks the stage at London concert
06:20 PM | 6 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood celebrities deplores Indian leader's blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad
09:33 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr