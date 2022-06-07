Indian choreographer grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' 
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Indian choreographer grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' 
Source: Instagram
Share

Indian choreographer Terence Lewis has jumped onto the bandwagon of Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar's hit song 'Jhoom' and needless to say, the dance is fiery, energetic and fabolours.

Taking to Instagram, the Dance India Dance host took to his social media and shared the dance video. The song Jhoom has gone viral once again after 11 years of its release.

"India’s best dancer season 2 winner @saumyakamble_official makes me dance to her beat . Isn’t she just amazing !!! That ‘Morni ki Chal’ had me ????!", captioned the ace choreographer.

Jhoom was released in 2011. Despite tense relations, Pakistanis and Indians have always shared a deep affinity for each other's art and culture. Millions hum along to Pakistani singers such as Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and many more.

Earlier, Ali Zafar released a compilation of some of these videos, representing the very idea behind his lovely creation Jhoom.

"The only thing that separates us is our limited perception of reality. Beyond that is freedom and love expressing itself through music," Ali said in a message posted with the video.

Bollywood stars are in love with Ali Zafar’s ... 09:28 PM | 30 May, 2022

Ali Zafar’s ever-green song Jhoom continues to rule the hearts of music fans all over the world, especially in ...

More From This Category
Saboor Aly praised for doing dangerous stunt
03:42 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Ayesha Omar opens up about her Hollywood friends
03:15 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Amar Khan shares sizzling photos from New York
02:01 PM | 7 Jun, 2022
Amber Heard wins Saudi marriage proposal after ...
11:37 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
‘Joyland’: First-ever Cannes winning film on ...
11:18 AM | 7 Jun, 2022
Shaan Shahid roasts 'Khans of Bollywood' for ...
10:59 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian choreographer grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' 
04:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr