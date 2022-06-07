Indian choreographer grooves to Ali Zafar's 'Jhoom' 

Indian choreographer Terence Lewis has jumped onto the bandwagon of Pakistani heartthrob Ali Zafar's hit song 'Jhoom' and needless to say, the dance is fiery, energetic and fabolours.

Taking to Instagram, the Dance India Dance host took to his social media and shared the dance video. The song Jhoom has gone viral once again after 11 years of its release.

"India’s best dancer season 2 winner @saumyakamble_official makes me dance to her beat . Isn’t she just amazing !!! That ‘Morni ki Chal’ had me ????!", captioned the ace choreographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here)

Jhoom was released in 2011. Despite tense relations, Pakistanis and Indians have always shared a deep affinity for each other's art and culture. Millions hum along to Pakistani singers such as Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen and many more.

Earlier, Ali Zafar released a compilation of some of these videos, representing the very idea behind his lovely creation Jhoom.

"The only thing that separates us is our limited perception of reality. Beyond that is freedom and love expressing itself through music," Ali said in a message posted with the video.