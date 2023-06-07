Search

Uncategorized

Empowering small shopkeepers: the benefits of high tobacco taxes in Pakistan

Web Desk 01:18 AM | 7 Jun, 2023
Empowering small shopkeepers: the benefits of high tobacco taxes in Pakistan

LAHORE - Small shopkeepers play a vital role in the local economy, serving as a cornerstone of their communities in Pakistan. However, these shopkeepers often face numerous challenges, including competition from larger retail chains and economic uncertainties.

Implementing high taxes on tobacco products can bring significant advantages to small shopkeepers across Pakistan, ultimately leading to a more prosperous future for them and their communities.

One of the primary benefits of imposing high taxes on tobacco is the potential to generate substantial revenue for the government. These additional funds can be allocated towards various development initiatives, including programs that directly support small shopkeepers. By investing in infrastructure, training, and market access opportunities, the government can empower small shopkeepers to expand their businesses, diversify their product offerings, and improve their overall profitability.

Reducing Competition from Illicit Trade: The imposition of high taxes on tobacco can effectively deter the illicit trade of tobacco products, which often undermines the sales of legitimate retailers, particularly small shopkeepers. Illicit trade not only deprives the government of tax revenue but also creates an uneven playing field for small businesses. By curbing the availability of cheap, illicit tobacco products, high taxes can help level the playing field, allowing small shopkeepers to compete fairly and sustain their businesses.

High tobacco taxes can also encourage consumers to explore healthier alternatives, such as non-tobacco products or smoking cessation aids. By incentivizing individuals to quit or reduce their tobacco consumption, small shopkeepers can seize new opportunities to offer alternative products and services that cater to changing consumer preferences.

Small shopkeepers are integral members of their communities, and their success often mirrors the overall well-being of the neighbourhoods they serve. High tobacco taxes can contribute to a healthier society by discouraging tobacco consumption, thus reducing the incidence of smoking-related illnesses. As community members become more conscious of their health, small shopkeepers can respond by diversifying their offerings to include a wider range of products aligned with healthier lifestyles, fostering a positive impact on the overall well-being of the community.

To ensure the success of small shopkeepers amidst the implementation of high tobacco taxes, the government should provide adequate support and assistance. This could include targeted financial assistance programs, training initiatives, and marketing support to help small shopkeepers adapt to changing consumer demands and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

By investing in the development and growth of small businesses, the government can empower shopkeepers to thrive in a tobacco-tax-driven environment.

Implementing high taxes on tobacco products in Pakistan can bring numerous benefits to small shopkeepers, ultimately fostering their economic prosperity and supporting the well-being of their communities. By generating revenue, reducing illicit trade, promoting healthier alternatives, and encouraging social responsibility, small shopkeepers can seize new opportunities for growth and sustainability.

It is essential for the government to recognize the importance of small businesses and provide the necessary support and assistance to help them navigate these changes successfully. Through collaboration and collective efforts, we can create an environment where small shopkeepers not only survive but thrive in a prosperous Pakistan.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Uncategorized

PM Shehbaz 's directives on illegal tobacco trade hailed                                      ...

01:27 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Tobacco Industry's profit margin increased due to shifting of tax burden on customers

12:48 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

New study reveals Track and Trace system kept illegal trade of tobacco products at 15%

08:36 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Heavy taxation on tobacco products essential for better economy 

10:58 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Credible data vital to control smoking in Pakistan

02:58 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

Tobacco tax is imperative to protect our youth: officials 

08:54 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 7, ...

01:34 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.5 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.82 766.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.03 41.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.2 934.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 7, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: