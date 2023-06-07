Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Wednesday the government would announce a cut in the prices of petrol and diesel in the coming days.

Speaking on a live TV show, Malik said that a Rs10 per litre increase in petroleum levy has been proposed in the next budget to give pensioners a 30 percent raise. He said the finance ministry has proposed increasing the petroleum levy from Rs50 per litre to Rs60 per litre. He said that gas tariff too would be decreased as a result of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline.