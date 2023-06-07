Search

Pakistan

Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices

Web Desk 10:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices
Source: File photo

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said on Wednesday the government would announce a cut in the prices of petrol and diesel in the coming days.

Speaking on a live TV show, Malik said that a Rs10 per litre increase in petroleum levy has been proposed in the next budget to give pensioners a 30 percent raise. He said the finance ministry has proposed increasing the petroleum levy from Rs50 per litre to Rs60 per litre. He said that gas tariff too would be decreased as a result of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) Pipeline.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

MDCAT 2023 – Test date, pattern, syllabus, and all required information

10:08 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto embarks on Iraq visit today

09:43 AM | 5 Jun, 2023

Former minister Waqas Akram booked under terrorism charges over May 9 violence

06:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

OGRA okays up to 50pc increase in Sui gas prices

10:10 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

What's the last date for encashment of prize bonds worth Rs75,000, Rs40,000, Rs25000 and Rs15,000?

09:10 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Pakistan allows barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia

02:28 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Minister promises cut in petrol and gas prices

10:48 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 7 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 7, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 07, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 302.9 306.15
Euro EUR 321 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 376 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 83 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.2 81
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 7, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,850.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 177,695 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207, 257.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,100 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,100 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: