British Pakistani accused of wife’s assault leading to unborn child’s death

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are searching for Zubair Yousaf, a British Pakistani national. This follows allegations of domestic assault by his wife, Gulraz Anjam, which led to her losing consciousness and miscarrying their unborn child at a residence in Dubai.

As per the report filed to the police, Gulraz Anjam, who holds British nationality and is one of multiple wives married to Zubair Yousaf, filed the complaint. She accused Yousaf of a violent assault in April 2024, including strangulation, dragging her across the floor, and forcing her to ingest unclean water.

This assault, she claims, resulted in the loss of their five-month-old unborn child. “Zubair Yousaf assaulted me to terminate our baby,” her complaint stated, requesting his arrest and prosecution under local laws.

Gulraz’s complaint reveals Yousaf’s history of severe criminal behaviour, including connections with terrorist groups and involvement in the criminal underworld. She alleges that he engaged in fraudulent activities, such as using fake identities to secure bank loans and purchase properties in the UK.

Yousaf committed significant fraud involving the transfer of property titles using fraudulent identities, leading to around £7 million in illegal gains from 2005 to 2007. His criminal activities have resulted in several police investigations and charges.

Moreover, Gulraz recounts Yousaf’s prior arrest in 2004/2005 over allegations of rape and assault made by his then-partner, Fahdia, in front of her children. Although the rape charges were later withdrawn, Yousaf fled to Pakistan amid ongoing investigations into his banking frauds, taking approximately £6 million.

Upon his return to the UK in 2015, Yousaf continued his fraudulent activities, including VAT fraud and scams during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently under investigation by Manchester City Council and Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for various financial frauds.

During his time in Pakistan, Yousaf reportedly established connections with terrorist organizations such as Daesh and the Taliban, leading to his interrogation by Pakistani intelligence. His criminal record extends to property fraud in Pakistan, with numerous cases registered against him.

According to Rawalpindi and Islamabad police, Yousaf is on their wanted list for crimes, including murder conspiracies and terrorism-related activities. "He fled to the UAE after we attempted to arrest him for his involvement in serious crimes," stated a Rawalpindi police officer.

Gulraz Anjam has submitted substantial evidence of Yousaf’s criminal activities to the Dubai police, urging swift action to prevent further harm. "Zubair Yousaf has scarred me for life. He has ruined my life and the lives of many other innocent women. I am now committed to preventing him from harming others," she stated.

Records show that Yousaf has been married to approximately eight women and has fathered 10-12 children. He is currently maintaining relationships with three of his wives.

He refused when we contacted Zubair Yousaf about his reply to these allegations.