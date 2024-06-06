Pakistan's 2nd satellite PakSAT-MM1 enters its orbit

Search

PakistanTechnology

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 6 Jun, 2024
Pakistan's national space agency, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), has announced that its communication satellite, PakSAT-MM1, has successfully reached its designated orbit.

A SUPARCO spokesperson confirmed that the satellite, launched on May 30, has achieved its geostationary orbit. "PakSAT-MM1 is now positioned at an altitude of 38,786 kilometers above the Earth," the spokesperson said.

The satellite is stationed at 38.2 degrees East. Weighing 5 tonnes, PakSAT-MM1 is equipped with advanced communication technology designed to provide high-speed internet access across the country.

"Following its deployment, the satellite's solar panels have started functioning," the spokesperson added. "Various tests will be conducted to assess the satellite's health and performance in orbit."

The launch of PakSAT-MM1 marks a significant milestone for the country’s space program, aiming to enhance communication infrastructure and reduce dependency on foreign satellites.

The satellite is expected to improve internet connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas, supporting the country’s digital transformation initiatives.

The satellite was launched from China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC).

This launch follows the successful deployment of Pakistan's first communication satellite, PakSAT-1R, in 2011.

