Saudi Arabia down Pakistan 3-0 in FIFA World Cup qualifier in Islamabad

Saudi Arabia downed Pakistan 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier second match at Jinnah Stadium Islamabad on Thursday night as the Men in Green still wait to play in the mega event.

The visitors were in total control of the game as they had ball possession most of the time with most of the passes completed. More than 20,000 people were in attendance to see the home side play against the kingdom. Many wondered if tickets were a bit cheaper, it could have been even more in the crowd. Pakistan will lock horns with Tajikistan in their final group match in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Pakistan remain at the bottom of Group G as they have lost all five matches they have played so far. Pakistan began their journey with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia in Al-Ahsa in November followed by a 6-1 loss at the hands of Tajikistan at Islamabad in the same month. Jordan defeated Pakistan 3-0 in Islamabad with the Shaheens also losing the reverse fixture 7-0 at the Amman International Stadium.