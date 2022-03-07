Aleem Khan to meet Jahangir Tareen's group today ahead of no-confidence motion

LAHORE – PTI senior leader Aleem Khan, months after submitting his resignation as Punjab minister for food, is set to meet the Jahangir Tareen Group today.

Reports in local media said Khan met several members of the provincial assembly last week, while he has been approached by the Tareen group as opposition parties claimed that they managed to muster the support of enough lawmakers to oust the Imran Khan-led federal government.

‘Ailing’ Jahangir Tareen, who is currently in Britain, will address today’s meeting via video link.

Aleem Khan is reportedly vigorous these days while the senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has also approached the former provincial minister.

The estranged members of the ruling party are expected to adopt a strategy in the prevailing political situation. The participants will also discuss the options and strategies regarding Punjab.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed Jahangir Tareen after he left departed for the UK. The premier said Khan called Tareen to inquire about his health as he left traveled abroad for a medical check-up.

Khan also met PML-Q’s leaders during his daylong visit to the provincial capital to strengthen ties and to resolve all concerns. The leadership of Punjab's second-biggest political party pledged full support to foil the joint Opposition's efforts for bringing a no-trust motion against the PTI-led government in a meeting with Khan.

On the other hand, the opposition-led alliance, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have asked Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in country for the next few days.

PPP co-chairman Bilawal has been leading a ‘long march’ against the PTI government in its bid to mobilize the support of the people while other parties expedited its efforts to topple the incumbent setup.