Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission for 4th marriage seriously? 

Well-known TV show host and political figure Dr Aamir Liaquat has been trending frequently on Pakistani social media since his marriage to 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah a few weeks ago.

He made it to social media trends once again on Sunday, but not due to Dania Shah this time; it was another girl and her name was said to be Arzoo.

Dania Shah is Aamir Liaquat’s third wife and he married her after his second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar got divorce from him.

As Dania Shah said during an interview that she wouldn’t mind if Aamir Liaquat decides to go for the fourth marriage, it seems her husband has taken this permission seriously.

A leaked chat allegedly between Aamir Liaquat and an anonymous girl called Arzoo is making rounds on social media. It seems Aamir Liaquat is still accepting applications from potential wives and responding to their requests on Instagram.

seems like Aamir Liaquat still open to more accepting more young wifey applications 👀👨🏻‍🦯 pic.twitter.com/zxiuKWJ8vk — Lordd Desi (@lordddesi) March 6, 2022

In the chat, Aamir Liaquat can be heard asking the girl to send him her photo so that he can have an idea who she really is.

Aamir Liaquat’s voice notes are also present in the chat.