Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission for 4th marriage seriously? 
Web Desk
11:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission for 4th marriage seriously? 
Source: Aamir Liaquat (Instagram)
Share

Well-known TV show host and political figure Dr Aamir Liaquat has been trending frequently on Pakistani social media since his marriage to 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah a few weeks ago.  

He made it to social media trends once again on Sunday, but not due to Dania Shah this time; it was another girl and her name was said to be Arzoo.  

Dania Shah is Aamir Liaquat’s third wife and he married her after his second wife Syeda Tuba Anwar got divorce from him.  

As Dania Shah said during an interview that she wouldn’t mind if Aamir Liaquat decides to go for the fourth marriage, it seems her husband has taken this permission seriously.  

A leaked chat allegedly between Aamir Liaquat and an anonymous girl called Arzoo is making rounds on social media. It seems Aamir Liaquat is still accepting applications from potential wives and responding to their requests on Instagram.  

In the chat, Aamir Liaquat can be heard asking the girl to send him her photo so that he can have an idea who she really is.  

Aamir Liaquat’s voice notes are also present in the chat.   

‘Jab We Met’ — Aamir Liaquat tells how he ... 01:44 AM | 16 Feb, 2022

How to steal the limelight! Nobody knows this better than Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain. Whenever the social media storm ...

More From This Category
Indian cricketers fall in love with Pakistani ...
09:52 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Areeba Alvi ties the knot in beautiful ceremony
03:00 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
Yashma Gill shares her phone stolen story
12:40 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
PPP's Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari thanks followers for ...
10:29 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat is an overrated actress, says ...
05:55 PM | 5 Mar, 2022
BTS sets new social media Guinness World Records
04:51 PM | 5 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Is Aamir Liaquat taking Dania Shah’s permission for 4th marriage seriously? 
11:31 PM | 6 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr