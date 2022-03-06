PAKvAUS, Day 3: Aussies score 271-2 as bad light forces early stumps in Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI – Usman Khawaja, the first Muslim to play for Kangaroos, fell short of a ton while the top order of visiting squad powered them to 271 for two to chase Pakistan's total of 476.

Top-ranked batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith put on an unbeaten 68-runs partnership for the third wicket against Shaheens however the bad light halted the action of the third day of the first Test on Sunday.

It was apparently Kangaroos’ shot to pile on the pain in the first Test with the tourists displaying top skills with the bat after two days in the field.

An early start, three half-centuries, two wickets and rain- it all happened on Day 3. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/4QYCgZ7D4I — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 6, 2022

The session also witnessed a little duel between David Warner and Naseem Shah. Pakistani pacer turned to the short ball and eventually struck Warner who misjudged the bounce.

Warner then thrashed Iftikhar Ahmed with multiple boundaries, the first bringing up his fifty. The former captain of the Australian national team had his middle stump pegged back as he went on the back foot to play Sajid through the off-side and misjudged the line.

The Cummins-led squad stands 205 runs behind Men in Green with eight wickets in hand. The squad is visiting South Asian country for the first time in 24 years after refusing to travel due to security concerns.

On this tour Kangaroos, and Shaheens will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals as possible, and a Twenty20 international.