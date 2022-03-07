PM Imran launches Ehsaas subsidy initiative for 20 million faimilies
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program to provide monthly subsidy to 20 million families on daily use items.
Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the premier said that the state is responsible for the uplift of the marginalised segment of the socity.
He acknowledged his aide Sania Nishtar’s role for her active role in welfare projects, adding: "Tax money is spent on poor in Riyasat-e-Madinah".
وزیراعظم عمران خان احساس پروگرامز کے تحت مستحقین میں چیکس تقسیم کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/hqZrZoORy0— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 7, 2022
The targeted subsidy programme will effectively lower the price of essential commodities like wheat flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses, state broadcaster reported.
The government has set aside Rs106 billion to be spent on provision of subsidies to 20 million eligible families.
Under the programme, each eligible family will receive Rs22 per kg subsidy on wheat flour, Rs55/kg on pulses and Rs105/kg on ghee.
The Kafaalat Cash Assistance Program worth Rs71 billion will also be started under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme.
