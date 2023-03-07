Imran Khan moves Islamabad High Court to block arrest warrants

ISLAMABAD – After getting no relief from the sessions court, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has filed a plea in the Islamabad High Court seeking the cancellation of arrest warrants against him in the Toshakhana case.

The latest twist in a Toshakhana case has raised political tensions in a crisis-hit country amid a deepening political quagmire.

In his plea, the ousted premier urged the court to conduct a hearing today and quash the non-bailable arrest warrants. The defiant politician has decided not to appear before the Islamabad sessions court today in the Toshakhana case in wake of ‘security threats’.

Leaders and activists of former ruling party claimed that there was still a threat to the life of a populist leader, who is facing scores of challenges in recent times.

In the latest development, Islamabad police reached Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest him after his non-bailable arrest warrant was issued but he managed to dodge the raid as hundreds of party workers flocked to Zaman Park to block his arrest.

More to follow…