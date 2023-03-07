Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL8 clash today

Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars will play against Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi in a much-hyped match of Pakistan Super League season 8 at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Lahore today. The game will begin at 2:00 pm today.

High-flying Qalandars ensured their qualification for the playoffs of the ongoing Twenty20 league after a convincing win over Multan Sultans.

Qalandars will eye their momentum in Tuesday's clash against Yellow Storm as they remain unbeaten in their last 5 matches; Zalmi on the other hand needs consistency to advance in the tournament as they are hovering at the fourth spot on points table.

Zallmi managed to clinch 3 of their 6 games; their latest win came against beleaguered Karachi Kings, who suffered another blow by Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have locked horns against each other 16 times. Zalmi bagged 7 fixtures while Lahore Qalandars remained a triumph in 9 games.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman