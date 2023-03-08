Mishi Khan mimicks Maryam Nawaz

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan is known to call spade a spade. The 51-year-old star is often making headlines for calling out public figures' fabricated stories and blatant lies that she just can't stand.
This time, the Aroosa famed actress mimicked the Pakistani politician, Maryam Nawaz, who is currently being trolled for her implausible story of the time she served in jail. Nawaz's story — in many people's opinions — is full of plot holes and hyperbole, which put her in negative light.
The Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord actress made a hilarious video where she lip-synced to Nawaz's words and shared it on Instagram with her fans.
Social media users seconded the Kishmish star and criticized the PMLN leader for her obviously made up story.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in Janaan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
