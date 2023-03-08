Search

Mishi Khan mimicks Maryam Nawaz

12:29 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Pakistani actress Mishi Khan is known to call spade a spade. The 51-year-old star is often making headlines for calling out public figures' fabricated stories and blatant lies that she just can't stand. 

This time, the Aroosa famed actress mimicked the Pakistani politician, Maryam Nawaz, who is currently being trolled for her implausible story of the time she served in jail. Nawaz's story — in many people's opinions — is full of plot holes and hyperbole, which put her in negative light.

The Tipu Sultan: The Tiger Lord actress made a hilarious video where she lip-synced to Nawaz's words and shared it on Instagram with her fans.

Social media users seconded the Kishmish star and criticized the PMLN leader for her obviously made up story.

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Janaan.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

