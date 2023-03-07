Search

PSL8: Islamabad United field first against Multan Sultans

06:56 PM | 7 Mar, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Islamabad United won the toss and decided to field first against Multan Sultans in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Tuesday).

The Shadab Khan's side is standin at the second place on the points table with 10 points, having lost only two of the seven matches they have played so far during the tournament. With eight points, Sultans are ranked three as they have won four of the seven matches.

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Anwar Ali, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazalhaq Farooqi

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi end Lahore Qalandars' winning streak with 35-run victory

