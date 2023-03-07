Search

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi set 208-run target for Lahore Qalandars

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi set 208-run target for Lahore Qalandars

RAWALPINDI – Peshawar Zalmi set 208-run target for Lahore Qalandars to win the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and elected to bat first against table toppers Lahore Qalandars at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi’s Saim Ayub scored 68 runs and Babar Azam hit another half century. Shaheen Afridi’s four-fer helped Qalandars restricting Zalmi to 207.

Qalandars will eye their momentum in Tuesday's clash against Yellow Storm as they remain unbeaten in their last 5 matches; Zalmi on the other hand needs consistency to advance in the tournament as they are hovering at the fourth spot on points table.

Zallmi managed to clinch 3 of their 6 games; their latest win came against beleaguered Karachi Kings, who suffered another blow by Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have locked horns against each other 16 times. Zalmi bagged 7 fixtures while Lahore Qalandars remained a triumph in 9 games.

PSL8 points table after Lahore Qalandars qualify for playoffs

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Wahab Riaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshad Iqbal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

PSL8, Match 17: Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs

